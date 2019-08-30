Malegaon 2008 blasts: ‘Sensitive nature of case’, NIA seeks in-camera proceedings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it was in favour of freedom of speech and expression, but has sought in-camera proceedings in the Malegaon 2008 blast case, considering the “sensitive nature of the case”.

The NIA on Thursday filed a reply to the intervention application filed on behalf of a victim’s kin, opposing NIA’s plea seeking restrain on publication of the trial.

The NIA also said in its plea that the claim made by the kin, Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal, who lost his son in the blast, that the prosecution favours accused and BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, is not correct. It said that in its chargesheet, filed in May 2016, the NIA had recommended that there was no sufficient evidence found against the six accused, including Thakur.

The court on Thursday said it would hear all applications and decide on them together, including an intervention plea filed by a group of journalists objecting to NIA’s plea, and will also decide on whether they have locus standi to make such a plea.

The hearing on the applications will begin on Friday.