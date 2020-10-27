Male govt employees who are single parents can now take child care leave: MoS Jitendra Singh

Child care leave can be granted at 100 per cent of leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of leave salary for the next 365 days.

Male government employees raising a child alone are now entitled to child care leave, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Monday.

‘Single male parent’ includes unmarried employees, widowers and divorcees, who may be expected to take up the responsibility of caring for a child single-handedly, said Singh, who is the Minister of State (Personnel).

Describing it as a path-breaking and progressive reform to bring ease of living for government employees, Singh said orders regarding the decision were issued some time ago but somehow did not get enough traction in the public domain.

Further, the minister said an employee on child care leave may now leave the headquarters with the prior approval of the competent authority, according to an official statement. In addition, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed by the employee even if he is on child care leave, he added.

Child care leave can be granted at 100 per cent of leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of leave salary for the next 365 days, Singh said, according to the statement.

Another welfare measure introduced in this regard is that in case of a disabled child, the condition that child care leave can be availed by the parents only till the child is 22 years of age has been removed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.