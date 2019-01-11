Maldivian national in ISRO spy case demands compensation from Kerala govt  

With the Kerala government paying compensation to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely implicated in a spy case in 1994, Maldivian national Fauzia Hassan — whose name figured in the case — has said she also wants reparation.

Advertising

In 1994, Kerala police and the Intelligence Bureau had alleged that Hassan and fellow Maldivian national Mariyam Rasheeda had passed defence secrets to Pakistan following their meetings with ISRO scientists Narayanan and D Sasikumaran.

The case was then handed over to the CBI, which submitted its closure report in 1996, leading to the discharge of all those who had been implicated.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered the Kerala government to pay Narayanan a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. He had been for justice ever since CBI exonerated him of the charges.

On Thursday, Hassan addressed the media in Kozhikode, where she came to attend a function, saying she would move court seeking a directive to the state government to give her compensation.

“Since he (Narayanan) got compensation, I should also get the same. I also lost so much in the case. I was subjected to mental and physical torture in police custody. I have assigned an advocate to move petition in the court,” she said.

Advertising

Hassan said the case was fabricated by Kerala police. “The investigating officers threatened me to speak against Narayanan. I had seen Narayanan only in CBI custody. I hadn’t ever seen him before that,” she said.