Former Maldives V-P seeking asylum in India sent back by authorities

Two days after he was detained off the coast of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, former Maldives Vice-President Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor Saturday was sent back to his country by Indian authorities. Abdul, 37, had tried to enter India on a tug vessel Thursday to seek political asylum but was denied entry to the Tuticorin port as he was not carrying valid travel documents.

A team of security personnel from the Maldives received Adeeb and others near the International Maritime boundary line of India, a police officer said Saturday. “They are sailing back to the Maldives now. They are expected to reach the country on Sunday,” the official said.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the nine crew members on the vessel included one Indian and eight Indonesian citizens. They were sent to the Maldives as well.

Saturday’s development came after the Maldivian government expedited procedures to get him back. His lawyers in London had requested India to give Adeeb political asylum, citing dangers to his life and coersion by the local government.

“He cannot simply be returned to the Maldives, regardless of any relationship the two states may have,” his counsel had said, adding that India “must consider” his “claim in accordance with relevant national and international rules”.

In 2016, Adeeb, one of the richest and influential politicians of the Maldives who was Vice-President from July 22 to November 5, 2015, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for allegedly plotting to assassinate the then President Abdulla Yameen. He was also convicted of corruption and terrorism and faced a total sentence of 33 years. This year, a court-ordered a fresh trial on the same charges after cancelling his convictions, citing undue political interference.

Adeeb is a key witness in a money laundering case against Yameen, who lost the presidential election to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in September.