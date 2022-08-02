Maldives President in India Live Updates: PM Modi to meet Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today

Maldives President in India Live Updates: President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who is visiting India till August 4 will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Solih met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday after arriving in New Delhi. He said India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy are “complementary” and the two policies take the special partnership forward.
Solih’s visit to India comes amid his widening political rift with Mohammed Nasheed, former President of the island nation and the current parliament speaker. Both Solih and Nasheed are senior leaders of the Maldivian Democratic Party.
"Honoured to receive Hon’ble President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his arrival to India. Welcome to India," Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan tweeted on Monday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the visiting President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and said India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy are “complementary” and the two policies take the special partnership forward.
Earlier, the president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was welcomed at the Delhi airport by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan. Solih is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Read more
Good morning and welcome to our live blog.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!