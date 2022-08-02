scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Maldives President in India Live Updates: PM Modi to meet Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today

Maldives President in India Live Updates, August 2: Solih on Monday said India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy are “complementary” and the two policies take the special partnership forward.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 9:34:03 am
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Maldives President in India Live Updates: President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who is visiting India till August 4 will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Solih met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday after arriving in New Delhi. He said India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy are “complementary” and the two policies take the special partnership forward.

Solih’s visit to India comes amid his widening political rift with Mohammed Nasheed, former President of the island nation and the current parliament speaker. Both Solih and Nasheed are senior leaders of the Maldivian Democratic Party.

Live Blog

Maldives President in India Live Updates: Ibrahim Solih to meet PM Narendra Modi today; Follow latest updates here

09:34 (IST)02 Aug 2022
In Photos | Maldives President received by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan as he arrives in New Delhi

"Honoured to receive Hon’ble President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his arrival to India. Welcome to India," Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan tweeted on Monday.

09:23 (IST)02 Aug 2022
Jaishankar meets visiting Maldives President: Neighbourhood first

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the visiting President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and said India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy are “complementary” and the two policies take the special partnership forward.

Earlier, the president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was welcomed at the Delhi airport by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan. Solih is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Read more

09:23 (IST)02 Aug 2022
Maldives President to meet PM Narendra Modi today

Good morning and welcome to our live blog.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih welcomed by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan as he arrived in New Delhi on Monday. (Twitter)

This is Solih’s second official visit to India. He came once before in December 2018 days after his election. He was in Bengaluru on an unofficial visit in April 2019 to watch an IPL cricket match.

His visit comes under the shadow of a blistering political row in the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) that has pitted him against party colleague and Speaker Mohammed Nasheed. Over the last few months, Nasheed, who is former President, has been speaking openly against Solih and the government. He is also opposed to Solih’s candidature in the 2023 presidential elections.

On Thursday, Nasheed’s simmering hostility towards his former political protege boiled over after police arrested his brother Ahmed Nazim. Nasheed tweeted that “Ibu Solih’s administration has arrested my brother selectively accusing him of homosexuality. Arrest was made against criminal procedures and is politically motivated to appease hardline extremists in coalition”.

Nasheed accused the President of pandering to Islamist hardliners. Maldives is an Islamic republic of Sunni Muslims.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:22:09 am
