Maldives Opposition candidate Ibrahim Solih wins presidential poll, India calls it ‘triumph of democratic forces’

India on Monday congratulated Maldives’ Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih after preliminary results showed that the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) leader had secured 58.3 per cent of the popular vote in the presidential elections.

“Welcome the successful completion of presidential election process in the Maldives which, according to preliminary information, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won. We heartily congratulate him on his victory and hope that Election Commission will officially confirm the result at the earliest,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Stating that the election, which took place amidst a government crackdown and Opposition fears of rigging, was a triumph of democratic forces, the MEA said New Delhi was looking forward to deepening its partnership with Male under its “Neighbourhood First” policy. “This election marks not only triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives, but also reflects the firm commitment to democracy and rule of law. In keeping with our ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, India looks forward to working closely with Maldives in further deepening our partnership,” the statement said.

Tensions between New Delhi and Male had escalated a month before the elections following a tweet by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, calling for “invading” the island nation if the polls were “rigged”. After the tweet, Maldives had summoned Indian High Commissioner Akhilesh Mishra.

Solih declared victory early on Monday in a surprise defeat for Yameen and requested the outgoing president to respect the verdict and begin the smooth transition of power. In his victory speech, Solih called the election results “a moment of happiness, hope and history,” but said that he did not think the election process had been transparent.

Solih became the Maldivian Democratic Party’s presidential candidate after its other top figures were jailed or exiled by Yameen’s government. MDP leader and former President Mohamed Nasheed, in exile in Sri Lanka, had hoped to run again but was disqualified because of an outstanding prison sentence in the Maldives.

Maldives has emerged as the latest theatre of the geopolitical tussle between India and China, and Male has been carefully using its closeness to Beijing to make New Delhi wary. China’s expanding footprint in Maldives through the Belt and Road Initiative and the signing of a Free Trade agreement last December has soured relations further.

This year Male asked New Delhi to take back two helicopters stationed for medical evacuation and rescue work. Rules were also tightened for Indian workers in the Maldives tourism sector after Yameen declared an Emergency in the island nation, which continued for 45 days.

