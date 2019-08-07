Maldives supports J&K move, calls decision ‘India’s internal matter’

The Maldives has backed India on its decision to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, reported PTI.

In a press statement Wednesday, the island nation called the decision ‘India’s internal matter’. The statement read: “The Maldives considers the decision taken by the Government of India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter. We believe that it is the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required.”

China, on the other hand, opposed the move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh. In a written response to India’s move to modify Article 370, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Beijing’s position on Kashmir was ‘clear and consistent’.

She called the issue ‘a legacy of history between India and Pakistan’. “We call on the two sides to peacefully resolve relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard regional peace and stability,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspend bilateral trade. Pakistan has said that India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and that Pakistan will not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India.