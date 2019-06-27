Maldives former Vice President in Pune hospital

Former Vice President of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, who is facing charges of involvement in a bomb attack in his home country, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

Ghafoor became the Vice President of Maldives in July 2015. He was arrested for his alleged role in bomb attack on September 28, 2015, that targeted the then President of Maldives.

He was recently brought to Pune for eye treatment.

“He was brought under heavy security to our hospital five days ago and we have checked him. Investigations are underway,” said Dr Vardhaman Kankariya, Director of the Asian Eye hospital.