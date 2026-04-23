‘Life term or death’: NCB warns Indians travelling to Maldives after it toughens drug laws

Recent arrests of foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, in the Maldives for drug offences have prompted the NCB alert. File Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Thursday issued a strong advisory to Indian citizens travelling to or visiting the Maldives, cautioning them about the country’s recently strengthened anti-narcotics laws that now impose life imprisonment and even the death penalty for drug-related offences.

“The advisory, triggered by amendments to the Maldives’ Drugs Act effective March 2026, highlights significantly harsher penalties – even for possession of small quantities of prohibited substances. In cases of large-scale trafficking, the law prescribes the death penalty, subject to confirmation by a competent Maldivian court,” a NCB spokesperson said.

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Recent arrests of foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, in the Maldives for drug offences have prompted the alert. “The High Commission of India in Malé has echoed the warning, urging nationals to strictly adhere to local regulations,” the spokesperson added.