Malda youth held for killing, burying 4 family members: Police

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed four members of his family, including his parents, and buried them inside an under-construction godown near his house at Kaliachak in Malda.

The accused, Mohammad Asif (21), was arrested on Saturday. Police exhumed the decomposed corpses in presence of the accused and a magistrate.

“The bodies were buried two metres below the surface inside a godown. They have been sent for autopsy. The accused has been arrested and his elder brother is also suspected to have had a role in the killings,” Malda SP Alok Rajoria said.

The incident came to light after the accused’s 21-year-old brother Arif Mohammad, who had managed to escape during the incident and changed locations during these four months, informed law enforcers at Kaliachak police station on Friday night.

“On February 28, Asif had served all the family members cold drinks spiked with sleeping pills. As they fell unconscious, he tied their hands and gagged their mouths with duct tapes. He then drowned the four persons in a reservoir in the house and buried the bodies in the floor of a room.

“The elder brother somehow managed to loosen his duct tape and escaped from the house after a brief physical struggle with the accused. He had gone to various places, including Kolkata, during these four months,” the SP told reporters.

Police said the accused, on being interrogated, confessed to killing his parents, sister and grandmother and burying them in a warehouse near his house.

His elder brother fled to Kolkata after Asif allegedly threatened to kill him as well.

Locals claimed they suspected something was wrong as not one member of his family was seen stepping out of home in the last four months.

The accused’s mother Ira Bibi (45), father Jawad Ali (50), sister Arifa Khatun (17) and grandmother Alekjan Bibi (75) were feared missing since February, the locals added.

The police have not yet been able to establish the motive behind the killings.

The accused’s elder brother has been detained and is being questioned, police said.

