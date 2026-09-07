Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai after engine issue

Malaysia Airlines flight was diverted to Chennai after a technical issue involving one of its engines. (Representative Image)

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai on Monday after a technical issue involving one of its engines, following which a full emergency was declared at Chennai airport, officials said.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH 156, carrying 186 people, landed safely at Chennai International Airport and the necessary emergency response arrangements were activated, an airport spokesperson said. The issue involved Engine No. 2, and the aircraft was later towed to a parking bay for further technical assessment. Passengers were provided accommodation at the airport, the spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Chennai due to a technical issue. A local standby was declared at Chennai airport and emergency response agencies were placed on alert.