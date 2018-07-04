Malayalam TV actress, mother, sister held in Rs 57 lakh fake currency racket

The local police said Surya (36), Shruti (29) and their mother Ramadevi (56) were arrested after an active counterfeiting operation was discovered in their house. The local police said Surya (36), Shruti (29) and their mother Ramadevi (56) were arrested after an active counterfeiting operation was discovered in their house.

A Malayalam TV actress has been arrested along with her mother and sister for allegedly printing counterfeit notes at their home near Kattapana in Idukki district of Kerala. The local police clarified that — Surya (36), Shruti (29) and their mother Ramadevi (56) three were arrested after an active counterfeiting operation was discovered on the second floor of their house. Three others had earlier been arrested for running the fake note racket.

Police said fake notes of Rs 500 denomination were being printed in the house. They estimated that counterfeits worth Rs 57 lakh could have been printed here over the past eight months or so.

The police raided the premises around 3 am on Tuesday. They have seized a computer, printer, ink and a fake RBI seal used for the counterfeiting.

