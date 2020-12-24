Malayalam poet-conservationist Sugathakumari dies at 86

Sugathakumari had tested positive for coronavirus.

RENOWNED Malayalam poet, conservationist and women’s rights activist Sugathakumari, who was on life support for the past two days after testing positive for Covid-19, died at the government medical college hospital here on Wednesday. She was 86.

She is survived by daughter Lakshmi Devi.

Sugathakumari, who has been affectionately called “Sugatha Teacher” by her admirers, leaves behind a literary life spanning six decades. Born to freedom fighter and writer Bodheswaran and well-known Sanskrit teacher Karthiyayaniamma in 1934, she inherited a rich legacy in poetry. She began her literary life writing for a weekly in 1957 under the pen name Sreekumar.

Her first collection of poems, “Muthuchippi”, was published in 1961, marking her entry in the Malayalam literary world. She has to her credit 15 collections of poems, which include the much-acclaimed Paavam Manavahridayam, Pathirappookkal, Krishnakavithakal, Ambalamani, Radhayevide and Rathrimazha.

Counted among the most sensitive and philosophical contemporary Malayalam poets, Sugathakumari demonstrated in her poems a fine sensibility to the wavering moods of nature as well as the human soul. Her poems reflect a deep concern over the decline of values in life and the damage caused to nature by man’s greed.

Although an accomplished poet, Sugathakumari did not confine herself, participating in agitations for protecting nature in Kerala. The mass movement of early 1980s against a proposal to set up a hydel project in the Silent Valley in Western Ghats turned to be the launching pad for the conservation activist in the poet. She was at the forefront of the agitation, which later came to be considered as Kerala’s classroom for conservation. Her poem “Marathinu Stuthi” (Ode to a Tree) became a symbol for the protest and reverberated in all the Save the Silent Valley campaigns.

As a conservation activist, her voice echoed in the hills of Western Ghats when its patches were denuded of trees. She travelled to all ground zeroes of environment-related agitations and sensitised the people.

Her interventions did not stop at nature conservations. In 1980, she launched “Abhaya”, and organisation for the deprived women, including financially poor, rape survivors, domestic violence victims and drug addicts.

Sugathakumari was also the first chairperson of the Kerala State Women Commission. Her tenure was marked by the launch of Kudumbashree Missions, one the successful projects for women empowerment in Kerala.

In 2006, she was bestowed the Padma Shri. In 2013, she was awarded the Saraswati Samman for her poem collection “Manalezhuthu” (The Writing on the Sand). She also bagged almost all prestigious literary awards in the state, including Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram and Vayalar Award and Odakkuzhal Award.

In his condolence message, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Sugathakumari has been a poet who stood with the tears of nature as well as women. She could blend poetic life with social interventions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd