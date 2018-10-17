Malayalam film industry Petition in HC seeks order for redressal of harassment complaints

The court will consider the petition on Wednesday. (File Photo) The court will consider the petition on Wednesday. (File Photo)

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry, on Tuesday moved a writ petition in the high court seeking a direction to establish a grievance redressal mechanism against sexual harassment in the film industry as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

The court will consider the petition on Wednesday.

The petitioner has arraigned the Kerala government, Department of Women and Child Development and Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) as respondents. It said the failure of AMMA to implement a grievance redressal mechanism for its members against sexual harassment at the workplace leaves its members helpless and without any adequate remedy against sexual harassment directed against them in the professional context. This omission of AMMA is striking at a time when revelations of widespread sexual assault and harassment of women in film industries across the country have come out, said the petition.

