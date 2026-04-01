Malayalam film director Ranjith arrested in sexual harassment case

Malayalam film director Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a sexual harassment case. Kochi police have registered the case based on a complaint from a young actor.

In 2024, he faced two cases that emerged from complaints following the release of the Hema Committee report, which looked into issues faced by women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

Police said Ranjith, who has served as the chairman of the state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, was picked from Thodupuzha in Idukki.

The case is based on a complaint filed in Kochi, after which the statement of the complainant was recorded. On Tuesday night, police waylaid Ranjith’s car in Thodupuzha and took him into custody.