Malayalam film director Ranjith arrested in sexual harassment case

Malayalam film director Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a sexual harassment case. Kochi police have registered the case based on a complaint from a young actor.
In 2024, he faced two cases that emerged from complaints following the release of the Hema Committee report, which looked into issues faced by women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.
Police said Ranjith, who has served as the chairman of the state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, was picked from Thodupuzha in Idukki.
The case is based on a complaint filed in Kochi, after which the statement of the complainant was recorded. On Tuesday night, police waylaid Ranjith’s car in Thodupuzha and took him into custody.
After the Hema Committee report came out 2024, an actor had complained that Ranjith had misbehaved with her in 2009 in a flat in Kochi during an audition. Separately, another person had complained to Bengaluru police that Ranjith had lured him to a hotel room and sexually abused him in 2012. Last year, a court had quashed the case against him in Bengaluru.
Following the 2024 allegations, Ranjith resigned as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. He has denied the allegations and said they were part of a concerted attack on him.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More