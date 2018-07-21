Malayalam writer S Hareesh pulls back novel following threats from right-wing outfits

S Hareesh is the winner of the 2018 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award. S Hareesh is the winner of the 2018 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

A notable Malayalam writer was forced to withdraw his novel on Saturday after he allegedly received threats from Sangh Parivar outfits.

S Hareesh, the 2018 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner, withdrew the novel ‘Meesha’ from Mathrubhumi weekly, which had been serialising it for the last couple of weeks.

Confirming the news, Kamalram Sajeev, who heads the editorial board of the weekly tweeted: “S Hareesh withdraws his novel ‘Meesha’, literature is being mob lynched, darkest day in Kerala’s cultural history, lightless days to follow.”

Image of S Hareesh's discontinued novel 'Meesha' in Mathrubhumi Weekly.

The novel, set in Kerala half-a-century ago, ruffled the feathers of some right-wing activists, who found portions of a dialogue between two characters in the novel objectionable. The abusers took umbrage over a dialogue by a character about women’s intentions behind visiting temples.

Hareesh said he was forced to take the decision following unbearable threats from right-wing activists, who called the novel an insult to Hinduism.

Hareesh’s well-known works include a collection of short stories, ‘Aadam’ and ‘Rasavidyayude Charithram’.

Recently, a group of people, suspected to be Hindu Aikya Vedi activists, recently disrupted a book exhibition of the Mathrubhumi group held at Thripunithura in Kochi as a mark of protest against the novel.

Reacting to the issue, Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted “Those who do not believe my warnings about the emergence of a Hindutva Taliban might learn from what has just happened to Malayalam writer Hareesh (& even more chilling, the threat to chop off his hands, Taliban-style.”

