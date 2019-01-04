Malaria cases drop significantly, Health Min quotes WHO report in Lok Sabha

Malaria cases reduced by three million in India in 2017 compared to 2016, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The number of deaths came down to 54 in 2018 from 194 in 2017.

“Deaths due to Malaria as reported by the states have come down from 194 in 2017 to 54 in 2018 till September,” Nadda said during the Question Hour.

Nadda said in Lok Sabha that the World Malaria Report 2018, published by the WHO, has reported a significant drop in the estimated malaria cases in India by three million fewer cases in 2017 as compared to 2016 which is a decrease of 24 per cent.

The minister said this achievement is primarily due to intensified efforts, including improved surveillance, early diagnosis and complete treatment, distribution of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), uninterrupted logistic supply and by strengthening of monitoring and supervision etc.

“The central government’s constant effort is to talk to the states regularly and asking them to follow the prescribed protocol so that deaths due to communicable diseases come down,” he said.