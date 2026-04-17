Kerala teachers among 9 killed as van plunges into gorge at Valparai ghat in Tamil Nadu

The teachers and their families were on a tour after the school closed for summer vacation earlier this month.

Written by: Shaju Philip, Arun Janardhanan
2 min readThiruvananthapuramApr 17, 2026 09:06 PM IST
Kerala teachers among 9 killed as van plunges into gorge at Valparai ghat in Tamil NaduTelevision footage from the scene showed emergency workers climbing the steep hillside in fading light as they searched the wreckage and assisted survivors. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
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Nine tourists from Kerala were killed and five others injured when a van they were travelling in met with an accident at the Valparai ghat section in Tamil Nadu on Friday evening.

Police in Malappuram said the victims were teachers from a government lower primary school in Pang and their family members. Quoting locals at Pang, police said the van had 16 passengers.

According to the police, the van was descending the Valparai ghat section towards Pollachi when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating the thirteenth bend (the stretch has 40 hairpin bends). The vehicle plunged down a steep slope and was reduced to a mangled wreck when it came to a halt far below at another bend. The injured, three of them seriously, were shifted to hospitals in Coimbatore.

The teachers and their families were on a tour after the school closed for summer vacation earlier this month. They had left Malappuram early Friday morning and reached Valparai after visiting Athirappally waterfalls and Malakkappara in Thrissur.

The accident occurred at about 5.30 pm near the 13th hairpin bend on the Valparai ghat road, when the driver of a Tempo Traveller lost control of the vehicle while descending the hill road, a senior Tamil Nadu police officer posted at Valparai said. The vehicle then rolled down the slope and came to rest near the ninth bend below.

“Preliminary information indicates the driver lost control while negotiating the curve,” the officer said. “Rescue teams from the police and fire services reached the site immediately and evacuated the victims.”

Among those killed was an 11-year-old boy. Four injured passengers, including an 11-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to the government hospital in Pollachi before being referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

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Television footage from the scene showed emergency workers climbing the steep hillside in fading light as they searched the wreckage and assisted survivors.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

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