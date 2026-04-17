Kerala teachers among 9 killed as van plunges into gorge at Valparai ghat in Tamil Nadu

Television footage from the scene showed emergency workers climbing the steep hillside in fading light as they searched the wreckage and assisted survivors. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Nine tourists from Kerala were killed and five others injured when a van they were travelling in met with an accident at the Valparai ghat section in Tamil Nadu on Friday evening.

Police in Malappuram said the victims were teachers from a government lower primary school in Pang and their family members. Quoting locals at Pang, police said the van had 16 passengers.

According to the police, the van was descending the Valparai ghat section towards Pollachi when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating the thirteenth bend (the stretch has 40 hairpin bends). The vehicle plunged down a steep slope and was reduced to a mangled wreck when it came to a halt far below at another bend. The injured, three of them seriously, were shifted to hospitals in Coimbatore.