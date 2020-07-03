CRPF head constable killed in Srinagar encounter, one militant dead too

CRPF personnel killed a militant during the encounter. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) CRPF personnel killed a militant during the encounter. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable was killed in an encounter that broke out with militants in Malabagh area of Srinagar on Thursday night. The constable was identified as 38-year-old Kuldeep Urwan.

Forces killed one militant in the encounter. His body was recovered with an AK rifle. The slain militant is yet to be identified.

“01 terrorist neutralised and body recovered along with one AK rifle. Head constable Kuldeep Urwan (38 years) of CRPF got injured, evacuated to Army’s 92 Base hospital for further treatment and later succumbed and attained martyrdom,” a CRPF spokesperson said on Friday morning.

