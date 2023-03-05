Making India completely clean responsibility of all: President

Observing that about two lakh villages in the country have declared themselves as Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus villages, President Droupadi Murmu Saturday said that making India a “completely clean nation” is not only the responsibility of the government, but the collective responsibility of all citizens.

Addressing an event where she presented the ‘Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023’, the president said water and sanitation hold a special place in the life of every citizen.

The President highlighted that the issues of water and sanitation affect women the most.

“In villages, they had to walk long distances to get drinking water,” she said.

To overcome these problems, the government has taken special measures, she said, adding that the government is providing clean drinking water and sanitation facilities through initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission.

The President observed that more than 11.3 crore households are getting potable water through tap connection.

On the occasion, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan:Catch the Rain-2023.