Making adultery penal offence violative of Article 14: Supreme Court

Section 497 IPC says that whosoever has sexual intercourse with the wife of another man is guilty of adultery. Section 497 IPC says that whosoever has sexual intercourse with the wife of another man is guilty of adultery.

Decriminalising adultery does not mean licensing it, but it could still be a ground for divorce, the Supreme Court said on Thursday. Making adultery a penal offence would be irrational and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, the court said.

Hearing pleas challenging Section 497 of the IPC which makes adultery a punishable offence for men, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “There is sanctity associated with marriage, but the way it (Section 497) is framed runs contrary to Article 14.” Misra added, “We cannot say there will be no criminal offence qua sanctity of marriage.” The bench also included Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

As per Section 497 of the 158-year-old IPC, “whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery”.

READ | Junking law on adultery will destroy Indian ethos: Supreme Court told

The petitioner, Joseph Shine, an NRI, wants the provision to be made gender neutral by making a woman also punishable for adultery. Justice Chandrachud said this will make the offence stronger than what the lawmaker intended to. The court had said on Wednesday that it was more concerned about the constitutionality of the provision than making it gender neutral.

READ | How Indian law defines adultery and why it’s being challenged

According to the provision, an adulterous relation will not be an offence if there was consent of the husband, the judge said.

Justice Indu Malhotra said, “The wife of a consenting husband is treated as chattel. This is absurd.” Justice Nariman observed that “the provision does not seem to have any intelligible differentia with the object sought to be achieved by it, which is protecting the sanctity of marriage”.

READ | Explained: Adultery law and discrimination

Appearing for Shine, senior advocate Kaleeswaram Raj said a “married woman stands on the same footing in so far as adultery is concerned”. Justice Chandrachud said adulterous relations may not always breakdown a marriage but may be the consequence of it.

The CJI opined that both man and woman have a sacred duty to protect marriage. “Both parties who are engaged in adultery derive the benefit of the act, where one party is treated as an offender… in a marriage, both parties have equal responsibility… In such a situation, each parties to the marriage has equal responsibility,” the CJI said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App