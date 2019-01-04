Makeshift PMO for 2 days at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, BJP readies for national meet

The Prime Minister’s Office will function from Ramlila Maidan for two days, January 11 and 12, when the BJP holds its national convention, to be attended by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP national president, central ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states as well as mayors.

“The country will run for two days from Ramlila Maidan as the PM and all ministers will be present here. A makeshift PMO and BJP national president’s office will be set up there. The PMO will have an intercom and other important facilities needed to function,” said Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia, who is looking after the logistics and arrangements for the meet. He said since there are jammers installed when the PM reaches a place, there will be adequate arrangements at the “makeshift PMO” for communication in case of an emergency.

The inaugural speech will be given by party chief Amit Shah, while Modi will conclude the event, he said. Another BJP leader said three resolutions — on politics, the economic situation and national security — will be passed. He said there will also be discussions on alliances and party strategies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi BJP women’s wing president Poonam Parashar Jha said there will be identity cards with barcode issued to all leaders, presidents and general secretaries, as well as BJP booth-level workers coming from across the country.

“More than 12,000 BJP leaders and volunteers will be present,” she said. The barcode will help the party keep track of volunteers who attend the meet.

BJP youth wing president Sunil Yadav said his volunteers will put posters of the BJP government’s key schemes on routes leaders will take to the maidan from the airport or railway stations.

Along with PMO, there will be a separate PM lounge where Modi can meet with CMs and other important dignitaries. “We are building one kitchen for 2,000 people each but for the PM, ministers and other important people, there will be a kitchen where food for 500 VVIPs will be made due to security concerns,” he said.

A separate room for the PM’s doctors and security personnel will also be made with dedicated space for an ambulance, using German hanger tents, he said.