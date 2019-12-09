Make women feel safe: PM to police officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

ADDRESSING top police officers of states and Union Territories here on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for effective policing to ensure that “women feel safe and secure”.

Addressing the three-day All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police that concluded on Sunday, the PM also urged officials to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society, including women and children.

Modi, who also addressed the conference, held in Pune, on Saturday, led discussions as well as made suggestions. On Sunday, he addressed the valedictory session and awarded President’s Police Medals for distinguished service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau.

The conference, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and IB Chief Arvind Kumar as well, was out of bounds for the media.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a press statement on what Modi had said. “The Prime Minister, while appreciating the meticulous efforts made by the country’s police forces for maintaining general peace and tranquillity in the country and ensuring normalcy, said that we must not forget the contribution of their families.

At all times, he said, they must strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence amongst all sections of society including women and children. The Prime Minister emphasised the role of effective policing in making sure that women feel safe and secure,” the PMO said.

A senior police officer, refusing to be named, said one of the issues the conference focused on was making policing more visible and pro-active. “Sensitising the staff about women’s and children’s issues is an ongoing process and best practices in this regard were discussed.”

The PMO statement said, “The Prime Minister urged the heads of police departments to carry forth the spirit of the Conference to the lowest level — from state to District to the police station (thana). After listening to the presentations given by different state police forces, Prime Minister mentioned that a comprehensive list of best practices could be prepared and adopted by all states and UTs.”

While Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy briefed the media at the end of the conference, he did not take any questions. He spoke about setting up police memorials across the country, and added, “Police are many times portrayed wrongly in films, TV and papers.

Police officers, staffers sacrifice a lot on the personal front. They miss festivals, family gatherings, can’t give enough time to families. The Government of India has decided to highlight the exemplary work and sacrifices of police. If someone commits a mistake, the entire police force should not be defamed.”

