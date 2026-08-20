Make videos on Bihar government schemes, get Rs 10,000 for 1 lakh views

The amendment to the Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, 2026, was among 13 proposals approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaAug 20, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Make videos on Bihar govt schemes, get Rs 10,000 for 1 lakh viewsBihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. (File Photo)
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Social media creators producing content on Bihar government schemes and programmes can earn up to Rs 1 lakh per video under amendments to rules cleared by the state Cabinet on Wednesday.

The amendment to the Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, 2026, was among 13 proposals approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday.

An official said social media influencers and other online content creators covered under Bihar’s government media rules will be eligible for additional payments based on the views generated by their videos — an additional Rs 10,000 payable for every 1 lakh views after completion of 30 days of performance. “The maximum amount payable for a single video will be Rs 1 lakh,” the official said, adding that several provisions had been incorporated.

The Information and Public Relations Department said a detailed notification would be issued soon.

The amendments also provide for periodic verification of followers of listed social media handles, pages and channels.

The Cabinet also approved an MoU between the state Information Technology Department and Taiyo AI India Pvt Ltd to develop an artificial intelligence ecosystem. The collaboration will cover the identification, prioritisation and monitoring of public infrastructure projects, an AI-enabled dashboard for early warnings on project delays and cost overruns, and AI-assisted analysis of geospatial and demographic data. It will also include digital governance training for officials and AI and data analytics programmes for students, youth and women.

In another decision, a 100% exemption from stamp duty and registration fee was approved for lease documents relating to land acquired for the Kajrara Solar Power Project in Lakhisarai.

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The Cabinet also approved a 336-km six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Buxar and Bhagalpur.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved Rs 83.60 crore for 11,000 additional private tubewells in 2026-27, taking the total planned under the scheme to 46,000.

It also approved Rs 63.93 crore for a cattle breed-improvement programme using artificial insemination, sex-sorted semen, embryo transfer and in-vitro fertilisation. The programme aims to increase milk production and productivity and strengthen the dairy sector.

The Cabinet approved restoration of canal systems in the Narpatganj irrigation division at an estimated cost of Rs 30.36 crore. It also approved Rs 35.82 crore for canal restoration works in the Katihar division. Both projects are to be completed in two years.

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The government also approved primary cooperative societies for proposed new cooperative sugar mills at Sakri in Madhubani and Raiyam in Darbhanga, and Rs 34.95 crore for warehouses with a combined storage capacity of 48,200 metric tonnes.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of district, divisional and state-level fisheries cooperative bodies.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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