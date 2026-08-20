Make videos on Bihar government schemes, get Rs 10,000 for 1 lakh views

Social media creators producing content on Bihar government schemes and programmes can earn up to Rs 1 lakh per video under amendments to rules cleared by the state Cabinet on Wednesday.

The amendment to the Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, 2026, was among 13 proposals approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday.

An official said social media influencers and other online content creators covered under Bihar’s government media rules will be eligible for additional payments based on the views generated by their videos — an additional Rs 10,000 payable for every 1 lakh views after completion of 30 days of performance. “The maximum amount payable for a single video will be Rs 1 lakh,” the official said, adding that several provisions had been incorporated.