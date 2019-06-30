Make TMC leaders return ‘cut money’ with interest: BJP

BJP Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday urged people to rush to houses of TMC leaders and panchayat members, make them write undertakings to force them return ‘cut money’ with interest. He also urged people to ask for ‘cut money’ from police.

“Those people who have taken cut money from people here will not be spared. Go to the homes of those panchayat leaders, zilla parishad members and councillors, who have taken cut money. Make them write an undertaking and make them return the cut money. Not only the original amount but interest too…,” Ghosh said in West Medinipur.

TMC, on its part, took out a rally in Beleghata on Saturday, as part of its own mass outreach progamme. “BJP and the media are cooking it up. Not even 0.1 per cent of our leaders, panchayat members or councillors are corrupt. It is only a handful of leaders among thousands, against whom government is taking steps,” said Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.