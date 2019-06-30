Toggle Menu
Make TMC leaders return ‘cut money’ with interest: BJPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/make-tmc-leaders-return-cut-money-with-interest-bjp-5807050/

Make TMC leaders return ‘cut money’ with interest: BJP

“Those people who have taken cut money from people here will not be spared. Go to the homes of those panchayat leaders, zilla parishad members and councillors, who have taken cut money...," Ghosh said in West Medinipur.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh addresses the media on Sunday. (Photo credit: ANI)
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to ask for ‘cut money’ from police.(Photo credit: ANI)

BJP Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday urged people to rush to houses of TMC leaders and panchayat members, make them write undertakings to force them return ‘cut money’ with interest. He also urged people to ask for ‘cut money’ from police.

“Those people who have taken cut money from people here will not be spared. Go to the homes of those panchayat leaders, zilla parishad members and councillors, who have taken cut money. Make them write an undertaking and make them return the cut money. Not only the original amount but interest too…,” Ghosh said in West Medinipur.

TMC, on its part, took out a rally in Beleghata on Saturday, as part of its own mass outreach progamme. “BJP and the media are cooking it up. Not even 0.1 per cent of our leaders, panchayat members or councillors are corrupt. It is only a handful of leaders among thousands, against whom government is taking steps,” said Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 G-20 summit: No safe haven for economic offenders, says Osaka declaration
2 Behind AES toll: Poor nutrition, underutilised rehabilitation centres in Bihar
3 G-20 summit: Day after Modi-Trump meet, India labelled as a ‘critical ally’