Make sure benefits of govt schemes reach the poorest: Amit Shah to officials in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar constituency, Amit Shah, on Thursday chaired a meeting of district level Disha Committee at the Circuit House here and reviewed the implementation of 38 different government schemes. Shah gave instructions to the administration to ensure that maximum benefits of the schemes reach the poorest person of the district.

Disha, or District Developm-ent Coordination and Monitoring Committee, is an initiative by the Central Government for effective implementation and coordination of various schemes.

The meeting that went on for an hour was attended by the MPs of Ahmedabad (East) and Mehsana Lok Sabha constituencies, Shardaben Patel and Hasmukh Patel, and all the MLAs from the district along with top state government officials, including the Gandhinagar Collector SK Langa and Mayor Rita Patel.

Talking to media persons, Gandhinagar Collector SK Langa said that while reviewing the implementation of 38 difference schemes, Shah gave special emphasis on the implementation of Nal Se Jal, Housing for All and Education for All. “He (Shah) gave instructions that the benefits of the schemes must reach poorest person of the district. He also gave instructions on schemes like Housing for All, Education for All, Ayushman Bharat and subjects like road connectivity, easing traffic problem, irrigation, drip irrigation, changing crop pattern, 24*7 water supply, tap gas etc., “ said Langa.

The Gandhinagar Collector also said that for 24×7 water supply in Gandhinagar and piped gas in all households, an announcement will be made by the state government in the coming days. He also said that the administration is working to make Gandhinagar a smoke-free district.

A release from Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that Shah instructed the district administration that benefits of the Ujjwalla Yojana should reach to each and every family by October 31.