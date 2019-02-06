Make sure all hurdles are cleared, trial is conducted smoothly: Bombay HC tells NIA

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that it should make sure that all the hurdles in the form of several applications filed by the accused in the 2008 Malegaon case, are cleared and the trial is conducted smoothly.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A S Gadkari was hearing a petition filed by Sameer Kulkarni, one of the accused in the case, challenging the decision of the special NIA court, permitting the NIA to bring photocopies of missing statements of witnesses on record and lead evidence in support of the same.

In April 2016, the trial court had been informed that original documents, including 13 witness statements recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and two statements of the accused recorded under MCOCA, were untraceable. In January 2017, the trial court had allowed NIA to use available copies as secondary evidence in place of papers that had gone missing.

The bench said they had noticed that the accused in the case have filed so many applications that there are over 3,000 exhibits to the matter before the the trial court. The bench said the “poor judge” has to address so many applications and has to pass orders. The special judge should take strict action, if he finds that applications filed by the accused are frivolous, the bench said. The bench further told the NIA that it should make sure that “all these hurdles are cleared and trial is conducted smoothly”.

On the previous hearing, the bench said the order passed by the trial court to permit the use of photocopies as secondary evidence appears to be non est (not valid) in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The bench on Tuesday, said the agency should provide proper legal evidence before the court. “Being a national agency, you should be correcting the mistake, it is your responsibility. We expected your agency to correct themselves,” the bench said.