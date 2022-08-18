Make people aware of help for inter-caste couples: Delhi High Court

August 18, 2022 4:30:14 am
The Delhi High Court Wednesday laid stress on making people aware of the existence of special cells created in every district on orders of the Supreme Court to receive complaints related to harassment of inter-caste couples.
“It’s a noble cause. But it shouldn’t be an empty formality or paper exercise. Please sensitise people. In case they are at a nascent stage, please activate. It’s the need of the hour. If it is an inter-caste marriage, that needs to be protected,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh, during the hearing of petitions filed by NGO Dhanak of Humanity for ensuring compliance with the SC decision of 2018.
Police earlier told the court that 15 such cells are already in existence for providing protection to persons with inter-faith marriage and to receive petitions or complaints related to the threats or harassment faced by them. However, the court said the status report does not indicate the facilities and services provided.
