scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Make industry ‘drug-free’, but don’t send users to jail: Ramdas Athawale

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in its suggestion to review the NDPS Act, has recommended a more humane approach, avoiding prison, for drug users and addicts.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 27, 2021 2:07:27 am
Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said Tuesday that there is a need to make the film industry “drug-free”, but said drug users must not be sent to jail.

“People who drink alcohol are not sent to prison. But there is a provision in law that people who consume drugs can be sent to jail. From the view of social justice, our ministry feels that of course a person should not take drugs, but if he does, then he should not be sent to prison. The law needs to be changed,” he said. “There is a need to change the atmosphere of the film industry and there is a need to make a drug-free film industry…”

The Indian Express reported earlier that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in its suggestion to review the NDPS Act, has recommended a more humane approach, avoiding prison, for drug users and addicts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 26: Latest News

Advertisement