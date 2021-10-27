Make industry ‘drug-free’, but don’t send users to jail: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said Tuesday that there is a need to make the film industry “drug-free”, but said drug users must not be sent to jail.

“People who drink alcohol are not sent to prison. But there is a provision in law that people who consume drugs can be sent to jail. From the view of social justice, our ministry feels that of course a person should not take drugs, but if he does, then he should not be sent to prison. The law needs to be changed,” he said. “There is a need to change the atmosphere of the film industry and there is a need to make a drug-free film industry…”

The Indian Express reported earlier that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in its suggestion to review the NDPS Act, has recommended a more humane approach, avoiding prison, for drug users and addicts.