‘Make hearings easily accessible to physically challenged lawyers, litigants’: D Y Chandrachud

Justice D Y Chandrachud has written to HC chief justices.

With virtual courts here to stay, Supreme Court judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, has called upon High Court Chief Justices to do the needful to make hearings more easily accessible to physically challenged lawyers and litigants.

In a letter to the CJs, Justice Chandrachud, who also heads the SC’s eCommittee, pointed out that the creation of accessible infrastructure, including digital infrastructure, and an appropriate support system in the judiciary for lawyers and litigants with disabilities, is imperative in order to create a level playing field.

This, he stated, is a natural corollary of the right to equality guaranteed by Article 14 and the right to practice a profession of one’s choice under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Dumping the responsibility of making the filings accessible on specially-abled lawyers would be like serving a file in a foreign language to an able-bodied lawyer, Justice Chandrachud wrote, and asked HCs and district judiciary to make necessary changes in the practices to enable this.

The letter noted that instead of printing and scanning submissions, lawyers should be required to file PDF documents, as they are prepared.

Only if there are hard copy annexures that need to be included in the paper-book would scanning them be necessary, Justice Chandrachud said. He added that these must then be saved as a PDF file, but only in Optical Character Recognition-based PDF format.

Care must be taken to ensure stamps and watermarks are not placed on the page in such a way as would hamper smooth access, the letter said. It pointed out that judgments/orders are sometimes inaccessible due to the placement of watermarks on each page.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd