Make Gurnam Commission report public: AAP, panel to Punjab govt

Thirty-three years after four youth were killed in police firing following the 1986 Nakodar sacrilege cases, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a five-member committee formed by Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Jathedar of Akal Takht, Jagtar Singh Hawara, demanded making of the report public. It was submitted to the then Akali government in 1987 by Justice Gurnam Singh Commission.

Advertising

While the AAP said they will raise the matter in the upcoming budget session fo the Vidhan Sabha, the committee said they will go to the High Court if the government fails to make it public. An event to observe the death anniversary organised Sunday at Littran village was attended by the parents of one of the youths and the sisters of other three youths whose parents are no more.

The desecration of five Guru Granth Sahib Saroops at Shri Guru Arjan Dev Gurudwara in Guru Nanakpura Mohalla Nakodar took place on February 2, 1986. On February 4, 1986, Ravinder Singh, Jharmal Singh, Harminder Singh and Baldhir Singh were killed in police firing on Sherpur bridge. The bodies were not handed over to their parents and were cremated by the Punjab police.

The Punjab government ordered an inquiry on February 5, 1986 and Justice Gurnam Singh Commission submitted the report on March 29, 1987. AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwa said the party will raise the matter in the Vidhan Sabha during the Budget session.

The only surviving parents of one of the youths killed also demanded making the report public. Baldev Singh, who lives in the US and came here on the 33rd death anniversary of his son Ravinder Sigh and three others, said they have all right to know the findings of the Commission.

Advertising

Bhair Narayan Singh, one of the members of the five-member committee formed by parallel Jathedar, said if Punjab government fails to make the report public, then they will go to the High Court with their demand. Village Sarpanch Rupinder Singh said they will not let this matter go into the cold storage anymore.