Make details of all COVID-19 procurement public: Congress

The Congress Monday demanded that details of all the coronavirus-related procurement — made in the last one month by the government — should be made public. It alleged profiteering and argued there seems to be “absolute anarchy” in procurement.

Referring to a company engaged in supply of testing kits, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that kits imported at Rs 245 each from China were being sold by the same company to ICMR at Rs 600 each and at Rs 400 each to Tamil Nadu government.

“We would like to demand from the government that all procurements which have been made… all those transactions must be transparently put in the public space…” Tewari said at a press conference.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “that any human being would try & profiteer from the immeasurable suffering of millions of his brothers & sisters, is beyond belief & comprehension. This scam is an insult to every Indian. I urge the PM to act swiftly to bring the corrupt to justice.”

