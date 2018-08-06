Make Delhi jails more differently-abled friendly: HC

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed authorities to examine deficiencies and suggestions to make Delhi prisons more accessible for differently-abled people visiting the jails or lodged there as inmates.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was informed that disability audits of Rohini and Mandoli jails were undertaken by Nipun Malhotra, co-founder of Nipman Foundation that works in the area of health and advocacy for persons with disabilities, and submitted the reports.

He had also conducted a similar audit for Tihar Jail.

“Let the director general (prisons) ensure that deficiencies pointed out and suggestions made are considered and rectified immediately,” the bench said.

The court’s direction came during the hearing of a batch of PILs on the poor living condition in Tihar jail.

The bench previously noted that jails in Delhi were housing thousands of prisoners, some of whom suffered from disabilities, and several prison officials were suffering from temporary disabilities.

