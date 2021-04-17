Make Covid vaccines available in open market: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Narendra Modi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday requesting him to make vaccines available in the open market for better accessibility to those in need.

“Vaccines may be made available outside the government supply chain in the open market so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine can avail them. This will help governments to have a focused approach towards vulnerable sections of society,” Patnaik wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister, adding that the vaccines which have been approved globally by credible agencies and governments should be accorded approval to increase the supply.

Emphasising on India’s vaccine manufacturing potential, Patnaik suggested that the Centre and states should support units to ramp up vaccine production. He also suggested rationalisation in vaccine distribution with a specific focus on metropolitan cities.

“The few metropolitan cities which contribute the highest COVID cases should be allowed priority vaccination and flexibility in age criteria as these are economic nerve centres of the country, and any lockdown in these areas will have an impact on the rest of the country in terms of labour movement,” the letter read.

Odisha’s numbers during the first wave of the pandemic had witnessed a sharp spike after migrants returned to the state following a loss of livelihood opportunities due to the lockdown. Most of these workers were from Ganjam district.

In his letter, Patnaik also stated that Odisha has till date administered about 47 lakh Covid vaccine doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years.

“We have one of the lowest rates of wastage in the country. We have a capacity to administer more than three lakh doses every day. We are getting a huge response from people to get vaccinated. He said the intermittent supply was creating a challenge in meeting the demand. It is in this backdrop that I had requested for 25 lakh vaccine doses to help us administer three lakh doses every day. Even at full capacity it will take us 160 days to fully vaccinate the eligible population of our State (above 45 years),” Patnaik wrote.

Earlier, the state had sent three letters to the Centre drawing its attention to the vaccine shortage in Odisha. Vaccination drive was earlier halted in 11 districts following the shortage and is underway now only in 400 out of the 1,400 vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, the state reported 3,144 new positive cases and four more deaths on Saturday.