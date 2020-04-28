Make arrangements to shelter 15 lakh people in state, says CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister directed officials to restart food grain distribution to the needy from May 1 and also increase the capacity of Level – 1, 2 hospitals and three dedicated COVID hospitals across the state. (File Photo) The Chief Minister directed officials to restart food grain distribution to the needy from May 1 and also increase the capacity of Level – 1, 2 hospitals and three dedicated COVID hospitals across the state. (File Photo)

After the video-conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to ensure that each district creates quarantine centres and shelter homes to provide lodging to 15,000 to 25,000 people, so that there is overall facility to quarantine about 10-15 lakh people in the state.

Adityanath, however, did not make the state government’s stand on lockdown clear.

In another significant decision, the state government, which had earlier brought students from Kota back to UP, decided to arrange transport for around 10,000 students from different districts of the state, who are stuck in Prayagraj, where they were preparing for competitive examinations. The district administrations, police and UPSRTC have been asked to arrange 300 buses in the next two days to send these students home.

Requesting students to show patience, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the students would be sent to their respective districts in phases. He said in the first phase, nearly 300 buses would take students to Sonebhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Chitrakoot districts of eastern UP.

The state government has also started bringing back workers from other states, starting from Haryana from where 12,200 workers have been brought back and have been quarantined in different districts. According to government’s estimation, the number of such workers returning from other states could be anywhere between 5 lakh to 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to restart food grain distribution to the needy from May 1 and also increase the capacity of Level – 1, 2 hospitals and three dedicated COVID hospitals across the state.

“Based on the video-conferencing with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister has instructed that foodgrain distribution to the needy would start from May 1 across the state. He asked officers to increase the capacity of L-1, L-2 and L-3 dedicated COVID hospitals and also ensure proper supply of PPE kits and N95 masks,” said Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

He said, “Apart from the earlier direction to do geo-tagging of shelter homes and quarantine centres, the CM has also given directions to create quarantine centres with the capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 so that there is facility for stay of 10-15 lakh people in these quarantine centers.”

He said that while there might be some students from other states, the Chief Minister has said that if their respective states want to take their students, UP would facilitate the same. Meanwhile, the government has also given direction to prepare protocol for proper identification and division of COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state as all the 52 medical colleges in the state would be turned into COVID hospitals.

With focus on tele-medicine, directions have also been given to prepare an application, where common public can be give medical facilities like in outdoor patient facilities and also prepare a list of doctors who can provide these facilities over phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.