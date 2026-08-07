3 years on, why MPs’ entrance at Parliament may get a porch

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asked the Central Public Works Department to consider adding a porch over Makar Dwar, the entrance used by most MPs

Written by: Damini Nath
2 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 04:57 PM IST
Parliament MPs Makar Dwar porchOpposition MPs stage a protest at Parliament premises over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
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Three years after the new Parliament building was inaugurated, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has this week asked the Central Public Works Department to consider adding a porch over Makar Dwar—the entrance used by most MPs is currently uncovered—according to sources aware of the developments.

Sources said the Central Public Works Department is looking at the feasibility of adding a porch over the entrance, which faces the covered entrance of the old Parliament building. While three of the entrances to the new building, including those used exclusively by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, have porches, three others, including Makar Dwar, do not.

MPs arriving and leaving Parliament House wait for their vehicles out in the open, susceptible to rain during the ongoing Monsoon Session and the sunshine during summer. “The Speaker has instructed the Central Public Works Department to conduct a feasibility study to see if a porch can be constructed at Makar Dwar in view of the climatic conditions,” a source with knowledge of the development said.

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It is outside Makar Dwar that ministers and MPs, across party lines, interact with the media when Parliament is in session. During the ongoing Monsoon Session, MPs can be seen being escorted by security personnel holding umbrellas to their cars or making a dash to their vehicles without umbrellas in the rain.

The new Parliament building, designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, was inaugurated by PM Modi in May 2023, and the proceedings shifted from the old building to the new one in September that year. It was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore by Tata Projects Ltd.

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Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

 

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