3 years on, why MPs’ entrance at Parliament may get a porch

Three years after the new Parliament building was inaugurated, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has this week asked the Central Public Works Department to consider adding a porch over Makar Dwar—the entrance used by most MPs is currently uncovered—according to sources aware of the developments.

Sources said the Central Public Works Department is looking at the feasibility of adding a porch over the entrance, which faces the covered entrance of the old Parliament building. While three of the entrances to the new building, including those used exclusively by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, have porches, three others, including Makar Dwar, do not.