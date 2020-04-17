Major, wife prepare low-cost aloe vera-based sanitiser for Army troops

Srishti Singh with her husband Major Rohit Rathee. (Express) Srishti Singh with her husband Major Rohit Rathee. (Express)

An Army officer and his wife of the Yol-based 9 Corps have together produced an aloe vera and alcohol-based sanitiser to help Army troops combat novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The project has been executed by Major Rohit Rathee and his wife Srishti Singh. Major Rathee is an officer of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and is posted in a field workshop of 9 Corps in Himachal Pradesh. Srishti is a full-time research scholar pursuing her PhD in gel-based bio sensors at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore.

The formulation of the sanitiser is based on WHO guidelines on hand hygiene in health care. Till date, a total of 809 litres of sanitiser has been prepared by the couple.

The cost of the product is Rs 320 per litre, which is nearly half the price of sanitisers available in the market.

The per day production capacity is 100 litres, which, the couple say, can be scaled up depending upon the availability and quality of various chemicals in the local market. This initiative is solely for the welfare of troops of the Army and is based on ‘no profit no loss’ model.

