Major terror attack averted ahead of Republic Day, 5 Jaish operatives arrested: J&K Police

A major terror attack was averted ahead of Republic Day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Jaish module and arrested five terror operatives in the Valley Thursday. Huge amounts of explosives were recovered in the process.

In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module.

Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day.Five terror operatives arrested.Huge Expolsive material recovered. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 16, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir Police released the list of names of those arrested: Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.

The following explosive materials recovered:-

Gelatin Rods/Sticks 143,Secondary Expolsives 07,Silencer 01,Detonators 42,Body Vest laden with Expolsives and Ball bearings 01,BAOFENG Walkie Talkie with Remote Trigger of IED- 01,CD Drive 01 partially damaged,Desi Small arm Weapon 01 — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 16, 2020

