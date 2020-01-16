Follow Us:
Major terror attack averted ahead of Republic Day, 5 Jaish operatives arrested: J&K Police

Huge amounts of explosives were recovered in the process.

J&K Police averted a major terror attack ahead of Republic Day after they busted a Jaish module in the Valley.

A major terror attack was averted ahead of Republic Day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Jaish module and arrested five terror operatives in the Valley Thursday. Huge amounts of explosives were recovered in the process.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police released the list of names of those arrested: Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.

This is a developing story.

