Major reshuffle: Giridhar Aramane is new Defence Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra Revenue Secy

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Union Road Transport and Highways, will be India’s new Defence Secretary, a government order said Wednesday.

Aramane is a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, who will be an Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Defence for now. He will take over the top post after incumbent Ajay Kumar retires at the end of this month, according to the order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The order is part of large scale bureaucratic reshuffle in which National Highways Authority of India chairperson Alka Upadhyay has been named the new Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. As many as 16 secretaries have been appointed in various Central Government departments in Wednesday’s order.

Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra will be the new Revenue Secretary. Malhotra has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Revenue. He will take over as the Revenue Secretary after Tarun Bajaj completes his term on November 30, 2022.

Vivek Joshi, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, will be the new Secretary, Department of Financial Services, in place of Malhotra.

Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, will be the new Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner in place of Joshi.

Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha has been named the new Steel Secretary.

Sinha will for now be an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Steel with effect from December 1, 2022. He will take over as Secretary after the retirement of Sanjay Kumar Singh on December 31, 2022.

Shailesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will be the new Rural Development Secretary from December 1.

Singh has been appointed as the OSD in the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development, the order said.

Amrit Lal Meena, who is currently Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, will be the new Coal Secretary.

Meena, who has been appointed as the OSD in the Coal Ministry, will take over as the Secretary after the retirement of Anil Kumar Jain on October 31.

Sudhansh Pant, a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been named as Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Pant, who has been appointed as the OAS in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will take over as Secretary after incumbent Sanjeev Ranjan superannuates on January 31, 2023.

Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, will be the Heavy Industries Secretary.

Rizvi is appointed as the OSD in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and will take over as the secretary after Arun Goel superannuates from the post on December 31.

Rachna Shah, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, has been named as the new Textiles Secretary.

Shah, who has been appointed as the OSD in the Ministry of Textiles, will take over as the secretary after incumbent Upendra Prasad Singh retires by month-end.

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), will be the New and Renewable Energy Secretary.

Bhalla, who has been appointed as the OSD in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will take over as the secretary after incumbent Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi completes his term this month-end.

Youth Affairs Secretary Sanjay Kumar will be the new Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy. He will take over the new position after the retirement of incumbent Anita Karwal on November 30.

Meeta R Lochan, Member Secretary in the National Commission for Women, will be the new Youth Affairs Secretary.

Sanjeev Chopra, a 1990 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been named as Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Chopra will replace Sudhanshu Pandey, who retires this month-end.

Manoj Govil, a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.