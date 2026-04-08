‘Major relief’: Ladakh L-G approves renewal of expired land deeds

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday gave his approval for the renewal of expired lease deeds in the Union Territory, which has been a long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh.

The L-G said this would bring “major relief” to a large population facing “uncertainty and hardships due to non-renewal of expired lease deeds”.

This comes at a time when a similar demand has stirred political debate in Jammu and Kashmir following the introduction of a Private Member’s Bill by National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq, seeking to extend leases in J&K.

In Ladakh, these lease deeds were executed decades ago when the region was a part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. L-G Saxena directed the Chief Secretary of Ladakh to organise special camps to settle pending cases and hand over the renewed lease deeds to eligible applicants. He has also emphasised this as a matter of priority and is expected to provide relief to the “aggrieved families” by resolving all pending cases at the earliest.