‘Major relief’: Ladakh L-G approves renewal of expired land deeds

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday gave his approval for the renewal of expired lease deeds in the Union Territory, which has been a long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh.
The L-G said this would bring “major relief” to a large population facing “uncertainty and hardships due to non-renewal of expired lease deeds”.
This comes at a time when a similar demand has stirred political debate in Jammu and Kashmir following the introduction of a Private Member’s Bill by National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq, seeking to extend leases in J&K.
In Ladakh, these lease deeds were executed decades ago when the region was a part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. L-G Saxena directed the Chief Secretary of Ladakh to organise special camps to settle pending cases and hand over the renewed lease deeds to eligible applicants. He has also emphasised this as a matter of priority and is expected to provide relief to the “aggrieved families” by resolving all pending cases at the earliest.
“The first such camp will be organised on April 15, where, after verification of documents and processing of licence fees, fresh lease deeds will be executed on the spot and handed over to the eligible applicants,” the L-G said.
Saxena has also directed the renewal of lease deeds where ground rent was unpaid, subject to their depositing double the applicable ground rent as a one-time settlement. This is being done with a view to providing relief and clarity on land titles in these cases.
For several years, the non-renewal of lease deeds caused considerable hardship to residents of housing colonies, the L-G’s office said. The absence of valid lease documents created legal uncertainty and hassles in construction, as well as difficulty in securing bank loans. This prolonged pendency had led to anxiety among families and hindered planned development in these areas, the office said.
Story continues below this ad
Saxena has also emphasised that such initiatives are essential to build public trust, strengthen governance mechanisms and ensure that citizens are not inconvenienced due to procedural delays. “The handing over of renewed lease deeds is expected to bring much-needed relief and stability to the affected families and stands as a testament to the administration’s commitment to responsive, transparent and people-friendly governance,” he said.
The issue was brought to the Lieutenant Governor in a meeting with officials to discuss land-related issues in Ladakh, including pending lease deed cases. He had also received representations from the affected people, as well as several social and political groups, seeking his intervention in resolving the issues.
The initiative is expected to clear the backlog of cases and streamline land-related processes. It also aims at providing legal certainty and security of tenure to residents.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More