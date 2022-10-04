Parliamentary panel rejig: Cong loses chairmanship of Home, IT committees; TMC gets none

In a major rejig, the Congress has lost chairmanship of the Parliamentary panel on Home and Information Technology, while the Trinamool Congress, which is the third largest party, has not been given chairmanship of any panel, news agency PTI reported.

In the latest rejig, the chair of six major parliamentary committees — Home, IT, Defence, External Affairs, Finance and Health — all are with the BJP and its allies.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has been appointed as Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Lal, has been appointed as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Home Affairs. Lal replaces Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways.

Shiv Sena MP from the Shinde faction is the head of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology. He has replaced Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting the party’s presidential polls.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav has been replaced as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

The panel on food will be chaired by BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and Health by another BJP leader Vivek Thakur.

The Trinamool Congress earlier held the chair of the Parliamentary Panel on Food and Consumer Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been given chairmanship of parliamentary panel on Industry which was earlier held by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).