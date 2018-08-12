Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Major loss to world of literature: PM Modi on V S Naipaul’s death

Major loss to world of literature: PM Modi on V S Naipaul’s death

British author of Indian origins V S Naipaul breathed his last on August 11 in his house in London.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2018 1:46:56 pm
PM Modi condoles the death of author V S Naipaul Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) condoled the death of Nobel Prize-winning author VS Naipaul (right) on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Nobel laureate V S Naipaul, who shared ancestral roots with India. Naipaul, 85, breathed his last in his London home on Saturday.

Adding that Naipaul’s death is a “major loss to the world of literature,” Modi extended his condolences to the family. “Sir V S Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more,” he wrote on Twitter.

Read | Who was V S Naipaul 

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences through Twitter, saying he was saddened to learn about the passing away of Naipaul, “whose books are a penetrative exploration of faith, colonialism and the human condition, in his home in the Caribbean and beyond”.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said whether one agrees or disagrees with him, Naipaul wrote beautiful prose. The world of words has lost an “artful master”, she wrote on Twitter.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, popularly known as Sir Vidia, was born in 1932 in Chaguanas on the island of Trinidad and Tobago, to a family that had arrived from India in the 1880s. He won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2001. He was famous for his novels like “A Bend in the River” and “A House for Mr Biswas.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement