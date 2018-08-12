Major loss to world of literature: PM Modi on V S Naipaul’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) condoled the death of Nobel Prize-winning author VS Naipaul (right) on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) condoled the death of Nobel Prize-winning author VS Naipaul (right) on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Nobel laureate V S Naipaul, who shared ancestral roots with India. Naipaul, 85, breathed his last in his London home on Saturday.

Adding that Naipaul’s death is a “major loss to the world of literature,” Modi extended his condolences to the family. “Sir V S Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sir VS Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more. His passing away is a major loss to the world of literature. Condolences to his family and well wishers in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2018

Read | Who was V S Naipaul

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences through Twitter, saying he was saddened to learn about the passing away of Naipaul, “whose books are a penetrative exploration of faith, colonialism and the human condition, in his home in the Caribbean and beyond”.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said whether one agrees or disagrees with him, Naipaul wrote beautiful prose. The world of words has lost an “artful master”, she wrote on Twitter.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, popularly known as Sir Vidia, was born in 1932 in Chaguanas on the island of Trinidad and Tobago, to a family that had arrived from India in the 1880s. He won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2001. He was famous for his novels like “A Bend in the River” and “A House for Mr Biswas.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd