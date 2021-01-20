Major infiltration bid foiled in Jammu: Three militants killed, four soldiers injured

Four soldiers also sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated to the hospital. (File)

Three militants were killed while four soldiers sustained injuries after the Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in the Keri Battal area of Jammu’s Akhnoor.

According to army sources, on the intervening night of January 18-19, a group of five heavily armed militants tried to sneak into this side through the Keri Battal sector, but they were intercepted and challenged by alert troops leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides.

Three militants were killed, sources said, adding searches were going on for the other two who may have gone back or may be hiding in the area.

Four soldiers also sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated to the hospital.