scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

Major infiltration bid foiled in Jammu: Three militants killed, four soldiers injured

Three militants were killed, sources said, adding searches were going on for the other two who may have gone back or may be hiding in the area.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | January 20, 2021 11:41:29 am
Jammu encounter, Infiltration bid foiled, Keri Battal area, Akhnoor encounter, Three militants killed, Indian army, Indian expressFour soldiers also sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated to the hospital. (File)

Three militants were killed while four soldiers sustained injuries after the Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in the Keri Battal area of Jammu’s Akhnoor.

According to army sources, on the intervening night of January 18-19, a group of five heavily armed militants tried to sneak into this side through the Keri Battal sector, but they were intercepted and challenged by alert troops leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides.

Three militants were killed, sources said, adding searches were going on for the other two who may have gone back or may be hiding in the area.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Four soldiers also sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated to the hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement