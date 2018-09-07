Major General to face Court of Inquiry for ‘lewd’ messages to NCC girl cadets

The allegations against the officer pertain to his tenure in Gujarat but he is now posted in another state. The allegations against the officer pertain to his tenure in Gujarat but he is now posted in another state.

THE ARMY has ordered a Court of Inquiry in Vadodara against a Major General who allegedly sent ‘obscene’ messages and videos to girl cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Gujarat.

The allegations against the officer pertain to his tenure in Gujarat but he is now posted in another state. Apart from allegations of improper conduct with girl cadets of the senior wing of the NCC, the officer has also been accused of financial impropriety.

The presiding officer of the Court of Inquiry will be Lieutenant General R S Salaria, Commandant of School of Artillery, documents accessed by The Indian Express reveal. Two other senior officers who have been detailed as members of the inquiry are Major General Gajendra Prasad, Additional Director General (ADG), NCC, Maharashtra and Major General K T Sree Kumar, ADG NCC West Bengal and Sikkim. A woman Colonel rank officer has also been appointed as member of the inquiry due to the sensitivity of the allegations.

As per the terms of reference of the Court of Inquiry, it is required to investigate complaints by several girl cadets that the officer contacted them on phone and sent them obscene messages on WhatsApp as well as text messages. The Court of Inquiry has been asked to access all the mobile phones concerned with this case and their contents, including the WhatsApp messages, stored in Google Cloud Platform.

Official sources in the Army Headquarters confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered in the case. Asked about the Major General’s reaction on the allegations against him, a senior officer said, “The officer has said in his defence that his mobile phone was compromised and someone sent messages from it.”

Unauthorised expenditure on advertisements released to the media and harassment of subordinate officers are some of the other allegations levelled against him.

The Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, has been unrelenting on tough action against cases of moral turpitude and had reiterated his stance during a recent interaction he had with Army officers and their wives in Delhi recently.

