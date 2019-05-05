Major General faces inquiry over irregularities in equipment purchase

A Major General of the Army’s Pune based Southern Command is facing a Court of Inquiry over irregularities in the purchase of security related equipments.

It is learnt that the Court of Inquiry was ordered by the GOC-in-C Southern Command, Lt Gen SK Saini, after receiving a complaint that there were gross irregularities in the purchase of metal defectors and other related security equipment by the MGGS Branch of the Command Headquarters for the year 2018-19.

The Commandant of Military Intelligence School and Depot, an officer of the rank of Lt General, has been appointed as the Presiding Officer of the inquiry while two Major Generals have been appointed as its members.

When contacted, a senior officer in Army Headquarters confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered. “The inquiry is about the procedural irregularities by the MGGS branch which is headed by the officer, which have been alleged in a complaint,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, is reported to have given instructions that no case of financial impropriety, irregularity or moral turpitude should be taken lightly. A Brigadier posted in Bathinda is also facing a one-man inquiry over allegations of irregularities on the maintenance of his official accommodation.