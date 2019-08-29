Major drug bust at Faridkot by FDA, CIA teams

A joint operation by the Food and Drugs Administration Punjab (FDA) and CIA led to the seizure of a huge quantity of substances banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, from a drug store in Faridkot.

FDA Commissioner K S Pannu said that late Tuesday, a raid was conducted at M/s Friends Medical Agency near the old bus stand in Faridkot district. Eleven types of addictive drugs, mostly Tramadol, Diphenoxylate and Buprenorphine and a total of 2,555 tablets were seized from the store.

The store, Pannu said, also stocked 28 types of allopathic drugs without purchase records. “This unaccounted cache of drugs comprised of 3,040 tablets, 62 kits and 70 ampoules amounting to a total of 34,887 drugs,” added Pannu.

Pannu further said that the seizure warranted further search of the residential premises of the owner of the firm.

“The raid by the senior officials of both FDA and police unearthed 33 types of drug formulations prohibited under NDPS Act mostly Tramadol, Buprenorphine, Diphenoxylate, Alprazolam and Clonzepam stocked in the basement of the residence of the druggist. A total of 65,845 tablets, 119 injections and 30 syrups were recovered,” said Pannu.

“The police also recovered drug money amounting to nearly Rs 90 lakh from residential premises. Owner of the store/residential premises is in police custody,” said Pannu, pointing out that the owner was booked in an NDPS Act case at Faridkot city police station on August 27.

Both retail sale and wholesale drugs licenses of M/s Friends Medical Agency Faridkot have been cancelled, with immediate effect, informed Pannu.