Major competitive exams in 2 phases, NEET twice a year: ABVP’s suggestion to Task Force

THE RASHTRIYA Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted its recommendations on examination reforms to Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the High-Powered Task Force, calling for a two-stage process for major competitive tests — the first stage for shortlisting candidates and the second for final selection.
The ABVP has also suggested exploring the feasibility of conducting NEET twice a year, with the better score being considered for selection.
Other recommendations include computer-based exams, stronger question paper security, uniform national standards for examination centres, robust candidate verification and data protection, and transparent systems for answer keys, normalisation and tie-breaking.
The student wing has also proposed independent security and process audits, a national question bank, digital evaluation, an integrated examination management system and a central examination dashboard.
The recommendations were prepared based on ABVP’s round-table conferences in Pune, Nagpur, Bhopal, Delhi, Chandigarh and South Bihar to understand the concerns of students and experts, it said in a statement.
The Task Force was constituted in July to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including tests conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The committee sought suggestions from students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders by September 13.
NTA relocation
The NTA has relocated from southeast Delhi’s Okhla area to Central Delhi’s Minto Road. The agency’s main office has shifted to the 5th floor in the Government of India Press building.
“The NTA hereby informs all candidates, students, educational institutions, stakeholders, service providers, and the general public that our office has relocated. Please direct all future official correspondence and communications to our new premises…,” the agency said in a public notice.