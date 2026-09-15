Major competitive exams in 2 phases, NEET twice a year: ABVP’s suggestion to Task Force

The committee sought suggestions from students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders by September 13.(Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi/Representational)

THE RASHTRIYA Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted its recommendations on examination reforms to Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the High-Powered Task Force, calling for a two-stage process for major competitive tests — the first stage for shortlisting candidates and the second for final selection.

The ABVP has also suggested exploring the feasibility of conducting NEET twice a year, with the better score being considered for selection.

Other recommendations include computer-based exams, stronger question paper security, uniform national standards for examination centres, robust candidate verification and data protection, and transparent systems for answer keys, normalisation and tie-breaking.