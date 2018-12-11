Major chunk of agriculture sales should go to farmers: Adi Godrej

Business tycoon Adi Godrej Tuesday said farmers need to get a larger chunk of what consumers pay for agricultural products.

“Unfortunately we developed a traditional middle man system that is quite inefficient,” the chairman of Godrej Group said while speaking at an agri-conclave focusing on ‘Shaping the Future of Indian Agriculture’.

He explained that there are a lot of government rules, which only allow marketing under certain conditions. This needs to be made more efficient, he said.

He also pointed out two critical issues that need to be addressed, one is efficient use of water and the second is integrating women in agriculture.

“Water is going to be an issue, efficient use of it, recycling, using methods that produce using less water are the things we need to concentrate on and need to pay attention to,” he elaborated.

The other thing is to use women in the labour force efficiently across all sectors, including agriculture.

“There is a lot of availability of talent. We should develop it and ensure that women play a stronger part in agriculture and animal husbandry,” he added.