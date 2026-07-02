Major changes in military leadership with new Army Chief, Vice-Chiefs, CISC and Army Commanders

Chief of Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth inspects the guard of honour in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

SENIOR INDIAN military leadership on Wednesday saw a series of changes with top officers of the Army and the Air Force taking over critical appointments in the Armed Forces.

General Dhiraj Seth took over as the 31st Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday. He is the third Army Chief from the 2nd Lancers, one of the oldest armoured regiments in the country, and the first Armoured Corps officer to be appointed as the Army Chief in the last 30 years, after General Shankar Roy Chowdhury (1994-97).

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who has been serving as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), took over as Vice-Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor.