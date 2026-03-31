Major bureaucratic shift: Cabinet approves new secretaries for I&B and key departments | Full list

The reshuffle reflects the government’s effort to strengthen administrative efficiency amid upcoming governance priorities. (Source: File)

In a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved a series of appointments and transfers, including senior IAS officers, across crucial ministries and departments of the central government.

Nivedita Shukla Verma has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. She will also hold additional charge as Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare. Tejveer Singh has been named Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals.

In another rejig, Chanchal Kumar has been appointed Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while Sanjay Jaju will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.