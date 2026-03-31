Major bureaucratic shift: Cabinet approves new secretaries for I&B and key departments | Full list

In a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved a series of appointments and transfers, including senior IAS officers, across crucial ministries and departments of the central government.
Nivedita Shukla Verma has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. She will also hold additional charge as Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare. Tejveer Singh has been named Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals.
In another rejig, Chanchal Kumar has been appointed Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while Sanjay Jaju will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Here is the full list:
GOVERNANCE — BUREAUCRACY
Cabinet Reshuffle: 12 IAS Officers Get New Postings
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved a major reshuffle of senior IAS officers on March 31, 2026. Tap each tab to see who moved where.
Officer i
Ms. Nivedita Shukla Verma
IAS (UP:91)
From
Secretary, Dept of Chemicals & Petro-Chemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers
To
Secretary, DARPG, Ministry of Personnel (with addl. charge: Secretary, Dept of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare)
Officer ii
Shri Chanchal Kumar
IAS (BH:92)
From
Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
To
Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
Officer iii
Shri Narendra Bhooshan
IAS (UP:92)
From
Presently in the Cadre
To
Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development
Officer iv
Shri Chandra Sekhar Kumar
IAS (OR:92)
From
Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs
To
CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (in rank & pay of Secretary)
Officer v
Shri Sanjay Jaju
IAS (TG:92)
From
Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
To
Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
Officer vi
Shri Srivatsa Krishna
IAS (KN:94)
From
Secretary, Ministry of Tourism
To
Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs
Officer vii
Shri Tejveer Singh
IAS (PB:94)
From
Presently in the Cadre
To
Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petro-Chemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers
Officer viii
Shri Sanjay Lohiya
IAS (AM:94)
From
Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines
To
Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance
Officer ix
Shri Rohit Kansal
IAS (AGMUT:95)
From
Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles
To
Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development
Officer x
Shri Bharat Harbanslal Khera
IAS (HP:96)
From
Additional Secretary, Dept of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution
To
Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of MSME (in rank & pay of Secretary)
Officer xi
Shri Abhishek Singh
IAS (NL:95)
From
Director General, National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics & IT
To
Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education (in rank & pay of Secretary)
Officer xii
Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar
IAS (UP:95)
From
CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India, Ministry of Electronics & IT